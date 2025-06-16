Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $183.96 and last traded at $174.97. 353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.23.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $934.84 million for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 5.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.96%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

