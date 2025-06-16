AleAnna Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ANNA) Stock Price Down 8% – What’s Next?

AleAnna Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ANNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 3,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 15,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

AleAnna Inc – Class A Stock Down 9.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $533.90 million, a PE ratio of -400.50 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59.

AleAnna Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ANNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AleAnna Inc – Class A

About AleAnna Inc – Class A

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AleAnna Inc – Class A during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AleAnna Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in AleAnna Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in AleAnna Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AleAnna Inc – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AleAnna, Inc engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy’s natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

