AleAnna Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ANNA) Stock Price Down 8% – What’s Next?

AleAnna Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ANNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 3,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 15,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.
AleAnna Inc – Class A Stock Down 9.8%
The firm has a market capitalization of $533.90 million, a PE ratio of -400.50 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59.
AleAnna Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:ANNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AleAnna Inc – Class A
About AleAnna Inc – Class A
AleAnna, Inc engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy’s natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AleAnna Inc – Class A
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Why Analysts Are Bullish on Celsius Stock After 30% Drop
Receive News & Ratings for AleAnna Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AleAnna Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.