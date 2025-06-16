Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Down 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.13. 60,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 172,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Down 2.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,146,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 150,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 788,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pulse Biosciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 1,956.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 204,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

