enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Shares Up 14.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) rose 14.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.54 and last traded at C$3.40. Approximately 383,930 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 337,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.98.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

The company has a market cap of C$436.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.35.

In other enCore Energy news, Director William Morris Sheriff bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,747.67. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

