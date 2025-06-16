RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, Zacks reports. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 10.18%.

RF Industries Stock Up 8.5%

RFIL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.47. 136,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.62. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $70,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,818.16. This represents a 16.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RF Industries stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RFIL Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of RF Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on RF Industries in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

