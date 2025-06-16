Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYYGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.88 and last traded at $65.13, with a volume of 145157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.91.

ATEYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advantest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

