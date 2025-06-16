Short Interest in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Rises By 87.5%

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,800 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 281,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 169,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,820. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.60. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $45.09 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.00.

Institutional Trading of Global X MLP ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,846,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,392,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,642,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3,801.3% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 225,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,940,000.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

