Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Short Interest Up 84.3% in May

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 84.3% from the May 15th total of 662,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 583,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,338. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

