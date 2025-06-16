UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.59 and last traded at $33.39, with a volume of 343776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised UniCredit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UniCredit from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02.

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

