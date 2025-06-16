Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Trading Up 18.4% – Time to Buy?

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 132.80 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 132.80 ($1.80). 8,072,625 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the average session volume of 2,237,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112.20 ($1.52).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 98.14. The firm has a market cap of £908.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 2.33.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

