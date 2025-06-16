Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.47), with a volume of 219256 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.54 ($1.43).

Begbies Traynor Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £172.76 million, a PE ratio of 118.22, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 97.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79.

Begbies Traynor Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 435.82%.

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

