Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128.85 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 1,179.38 ($15.98), with a volume of 3806231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,149.28 ($15.57).

A number of analysts have recently commented on STAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($13.14) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,170 ($15.85) to GBX 1,250 ($16.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,085 ($14.70).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,092.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,083.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 62,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($16.14), for a total transaction of £747,221.49 ($1,012,358.07). 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

