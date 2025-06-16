First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the May 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,240. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,923,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,752,000 after acquiring an additional 369,005 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,038,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,301.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 205,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 190,434 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 424,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 159,525 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.