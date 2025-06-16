First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2025

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSLGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the May 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,240. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,923,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,752,000 after acquiring an additional 369,005 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,038,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,301.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 205,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 190,434 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 424,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 159,525 shares during the period.

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.