First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the May 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,240. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF
About First Trust Senior Loan ETF
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
