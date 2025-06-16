National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.53 and last traded at $100.10, with a volume of 37446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “speculative buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Cormark lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold”.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.01.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.29. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.7975 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

See Also

