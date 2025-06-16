Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.16 and last traded at $79.48. Approximately 219,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 362,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Tecnoglass Trading Down 4.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 17.82%. Tecnoglass’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 6,293.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading

