SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Short Interest Update

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the May 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 756,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 25.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Trading Down 4.9%

Institutional Trading of SMX (Security Matters) Public

Shares of SMX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.60. 31,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,556. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71. SMX has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $1,794.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 74.95% of SMX (Security Matters) Public at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

