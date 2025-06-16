Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Rises By 86.8%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Trading Up 0.2%

RFDI traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $72.98. 1,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,891. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2993 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFDI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6,035.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 333,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,147,000 after acquiring an additional 327,701 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 197,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 73,023 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 27,750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.