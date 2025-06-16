Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Rises By 86.8%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Trading Up 0.2%
RFDI traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $72.98. 1,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,891. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.02.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2993 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.
About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.
