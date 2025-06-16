Diageo (LON:DGE) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,900.50 ($25.75) and last traded at GBX 1,906 ($25.82), with a volume of 2147000000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,950 ($26.42).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,372 ($32.14) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,665.33 ($36.11).

Get Diageo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DGE

Diageo Trading Down 2.3%

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,067.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,213.52. The company has a market cap of £42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a GBX 20.75 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $0.63. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

Insider Transactions at Diageo

In related news, insider John Alexander Manzoni acquired 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,194 ($29.72) per share, for a total transaction of £6,560.06 ($8,887.77). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 953 shares of company stock worth $1,983,862. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.