PROS (NYSE:PRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,399,434 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 526,307 shares.The stock last traded at $15.75 and had previously closed at $15.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Northland Securities set a $38.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

PROS Stock Down 3.9%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.03.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PROS by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,516,000 after acquiring an additional 172,997 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 263,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 41,111 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of PROS by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

