Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.13, for a total transaction of $82,278.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,260,388.01. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ABNB traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.21. 3,296,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,019,771. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $163.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.68.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 209.6% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wedbush lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.23.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

