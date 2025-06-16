Short Interest in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Declines By 45.5%

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

MiNK Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.36. 879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,114. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

