IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Update

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the May 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,111 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of IZEA Worldwide worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IZEA Worldwide stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.77. 32,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. IZEA Worldwide has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.15.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 46.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers software and professional services to connect brands and content creators in North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers IZEA Flex, its flagship platform for managing enterprise influencer marketing; and comprehensive expense management service to track and manage off-platform expenses related to influencer marketing campaigns.

