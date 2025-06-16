Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Up 69.4% in May

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the May 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Genprex Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GNPX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 361,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,377. Genprex has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.
Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.56. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genprex will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Genprex Company Profile
Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes.
