Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Up 69.4% in May

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the May 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Genprex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNPX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 361,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,377. Genprex has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.56. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genprex will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genprex

Genprex Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genprex stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genprex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GNPX Free Report ) by 368.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,798 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Genprex worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

