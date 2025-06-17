Glenn Pountney Purchases 33,500 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Pountney bought 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$12,395.00.

Glenn Pountney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirasol Resources alerts:

On Thursday, June 12th, Glenn Pountney purchased 3,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,245.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Glenn Pountney acquired 6,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$2,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Glenn Pountney bought 28,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,080.00.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Glenn Pountney purchased 10,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$3,550.00.

On Thursday, May 8th, Glenn Pountney acquired 1,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$502.50.

On Tuesday, April 29th, Glenn Pountney bought 25,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$9,125.00.

On Thursday, April 24th, Glenn Pountney purchased 8,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,920.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Glenn Pountney acquired 79,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$29,017.50.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Glenn Pountney bought 28,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,660.00.

On Monday, April 14th, Glenn Pountney purchased 10,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$3,550.00.

Mirasol Resources Stock Down 21.4%

MRZ stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.33. 565,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,207. The company has a market cap of C$26.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.43. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.