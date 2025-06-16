Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Short Interest Down 51.8% in May

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.79. 6,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,812. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

