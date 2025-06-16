Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Increases By 61.0%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the May 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HOVNP traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,364. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.