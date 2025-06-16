Short Interest in ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) Declines By 50.0%

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Trading Up 1.2%

LGRO traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,168. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $37.01.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th.

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile

The Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (LGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US large cap stocks. Holdings are managed based on quantitative analysis and fundamental research, selecting those companies perceived to have favorable growth potential within their market sector.

