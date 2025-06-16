Insider Buying: BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) CFO Buys 58,823 Shares of Stock

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) CFO Zahir Ibrahim acquired 58,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,587.78. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 364,378 shares in the company, valued at $313,365.08. This represents a 19.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zahir Ibrahim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BARK alerts:

On Monday, June 9th, Zahir Ibrahim bought 55,555 shares of BARK stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $49,999.50.

BARK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BARK traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,331. BARK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $143.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Trading of BARK

BARK ( NYSE:BARK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. BARK had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $115.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BARK, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in shares of BARK by 5,886.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 19,712,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383,002 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BARK by 373.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,589,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BARK by 464.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,446,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BARK by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,257,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 813,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BARK in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BARK from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BARK from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BARK

About BARK

(Get Free Report)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.