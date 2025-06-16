Dallas B. Tanner Sells 148,749 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $4,969,704.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,481,727.93. This represents a 18.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
INVH traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,947. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.82. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $37.80.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $674.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.77 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1,313.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 654.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.97.
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
