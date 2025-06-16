Insider Selling: Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Insider Sells 111,323 Shares of Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) insider David Moatazedi sold 111,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $1,118,796.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 381,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,165.45. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Moatazedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, David Moatazedi sold 16,582 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $163,995.98.

On Monday, May 12th, David Moatazedi sold 15,787 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $155,817.69.

On Thursday, March 27th, David Moatazedi sold 6,251 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $77,512.40.

NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.96. 762,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,318. The stock has a market cap of $642.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $17.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOLS shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Evolus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Evolus by 988.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Evolus by 17,440.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

