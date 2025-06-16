Alvopetro Energy Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (CVE:ALV)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of ALV stock traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.17. 16,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,376. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.59. Alvopetro Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.24 and a 12-month high of C$6.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27.

Insider Transactions at Alvopetro Energy

In related news, Director John David Wright sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.99, for a total value of C$29,950.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock worth $159,973. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

