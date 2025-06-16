Freehold Royalties Ltd. Announces Jun 25 Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a jun 25 dividend on Monday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, July 15th.

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of TSE:FRU traded down C$0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching C$12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 852,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.53. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$10.53 and a 52 week high of C$14.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.25 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Shaina Brianne Morihira acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$248,466.00. Also, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,958.80. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $652,857. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota.

