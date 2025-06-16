Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Senior Officer Sells C$239,668.50 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sylvain Guerard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.98, for a total value of C$239,668.50.

Orla Mining Stock Up 5.7%

Shares of OLA traded up C$0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$15.70. 1,205,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$16.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 335.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on OLA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Cormark lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Orla Mining from C$15.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Orla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.82.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

