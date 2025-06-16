Short Interest in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Decreases By 50.0%

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Up 175.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NVOS traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,798. The company has a market capitalization of $43,406.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.83. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary care and related wellness products and services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women’s pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

