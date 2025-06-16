Short Interest in Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Decreases By 50.0%

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Up 175.0%
Shares of NASDAQ NVOS traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,798. The company has a market capitalization of $43,406.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.83. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
About Novo Integrated Sciences
