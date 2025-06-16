MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the May 15th total of 455,300 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIRA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.25. 79,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $5.01.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MIRA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MIRA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

