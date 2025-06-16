Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc Sells 2,486,027 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 2,486,027 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $2,287,144.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,509,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,868,556. This trade represents a 10.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 228,008 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $186,966.56.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 652,380 shares of Ring Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $528,427.80.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 505,340 shares of Ring Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $409,325.40.

On Monday, June 9th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 257,468 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $200,825.04.

On Friday, June 6th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 215,476 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $165,916.52.

On Thursday, June 5th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 26,606 shares of Ring Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $19,954.50.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 321,289 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $244,179.64.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 521,232 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $411,773.28.

On Monday, June 2nd, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 495,278 shares of Ring Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $376,411.28.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 31,171 shares of Ring Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $24,936.80.

Ring Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN REI traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $0.82. 6,935,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ring Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.19 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.

Ring Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0965 per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REI. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $2.50 price objective on Ring Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,092,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,167,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 846,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,350,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 744,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

