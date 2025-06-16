Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Trading Down 21.4% – Here’s Why

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 21.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.33. 565,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,098% from the average session volume of 47,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Mirasol Resources Trading Down 21.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 8.86.

Get Mirasol Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Glenn Pountney bought 79,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,017.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 314,000 shares of company stock worth $116,740. Insiders own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.