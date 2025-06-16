Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Insider Sells $100,436.00 in Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) insider David Krempa sold 6,800 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $100,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,869 shares in the company, valued at $9,199,775.13. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Krempa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, David Krempa sold 10,223 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $150,584.79.

On Thursday, June 12th, David Krempa sold 16,977 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $253,296.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 324,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,421. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $380.01 million, a PE ratio of -64.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.05.

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 402,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 153,923 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 31,596 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,341 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 217,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $704,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

