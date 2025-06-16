Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th.

In related news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $410,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,932.16. This represents a 27.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 7,473.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 83,733.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 484.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSCR opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -697.10 and a beta of 1.73.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oscar Health will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

