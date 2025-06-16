Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 584.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB opened at $36.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.