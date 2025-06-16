Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 169,697 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,690,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,795,000 after purchasing an additional 117,344 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 176,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

