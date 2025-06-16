Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Director Purchases $927,710.00 in Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.53 per share, for a total transaction of $927,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,564.20. This trade represents a 69.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cable One Price Performance

CABO opened at $132.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.05 and a 200-day moving average of $272.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.08 and a 1-year high of $437.00.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.21 by $0.11. Cable One had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on CABO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Cable One by 5,233.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 1,435.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.