CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CSG Systems International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $271.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.10 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 7.25%. CSG Systems International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 21.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 20.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

