National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark cut National Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cibc World Mkts cut National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised National Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut National Bank of Canada from a “speculative buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $74.21 and a 52 week high of $100.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.01.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.29. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.7975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.86%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

