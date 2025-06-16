Reviewing Estrella Immunopharma (ESLA) & Its Rivals

Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) is one of 300 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Estrella Immunopharma to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Estrella Immunopharma and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Estrella Immunopharma N/A -$7.31 million -3.69 Estrella Immunopharma Competitors $581.03 million -$70.44 million 3.69

Estrella Immunopharma’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Estrella Immunopharma. Estrella Immunopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Estrella Immunopharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Estrella Immunopharma Competitors 2058 5585 14321 317 2.58

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Estrella Immunopharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Estrella Immunopharma currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,566.67%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 121.75%. Given Estrella Immunopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Estrella Immunopharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Estrella Immunopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of Estrella Immunopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Estrella Immunopharma has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Estrella Immunopharma’s competitors have a beta of -4.59, suggesting that their average stock price is 559% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Estrella Immunopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Estrella Immunopharma N/A -195.77% -157.28% Estrella Immunopharma Competitors -2,185.76% -161.46% -40.62%

Summary

Estrella Immunopharma beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Estrella Immunopharma

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia. It has a collaborative partnership with Imugene Limited for the development of solid tumor treatments using Imugene's product candidate CF33-CD19t in conjunction with EB103. Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. is based in EmeryVille, California.

