Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Gravity Price Performance
Gravity stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $85.74.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $93.23 million for the quarter.
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games worldwide. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Landverse. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M; Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; Ragnarok Arena; WITH ISLAND; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; Generation Zombie; Ragnarok Idle Adventure; Ragnarok 20 Heroes; White Chord; WITH: Whale In The High; Ragnarok Lost Memories; and Paladog Tactics.
