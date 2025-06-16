HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on HCW Biologics from $120.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

HCW Biologics Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ HCWB opened at $5.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. HCW Biologics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The company has a market cap of $7.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.83.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. HCW Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,067.82% and a negative return on equity of 2,516.84%.

Insider Activity

In other HCW Biologics news, SVP Lee Flowers bought 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,720. This trade represents a 20.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Byam bought 8,462 shares of HCW Biologics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $220,012.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,260. This represents a 24.49% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,732 shares of company stock worth $305,032 over the last three months. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases in the United States. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is in Phase 1 clinical chemo-refractory/chemo-resistant solid tumors with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial with metastatic advanced stage ovarian cancer patients; and HCW9302 for autoimmune and proinflammatory diseases, such as alopecia areata diseases.

