Wall Street Zen Upgrades Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) to Hold

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

GNLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Genelux from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Genelux Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLX opened at $3.06 on Friday. Genelux has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $115.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Genelux will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genelux by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Genelux during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in Genelux by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 86,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Genelux in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

