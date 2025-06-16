Wall Street Zen Upgrades Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCXU) to “Hold”

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IPCXU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

IPCXU opened at $10.48 on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. III

We are a special purpose acquisition company incorporated on January 31, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

