Contrasting Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) and Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM)

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM) and Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Climb Bio and Monopar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Climb Bio 0 0 3 1 3.25 Monopar Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Climb Bio currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 614.29%. Monopar Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $55.33, indicating a potential upside of 65.08%. Given Climb Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Climb Bio is more favorable than Monopar Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Climb Bio N/A -42.21% -41.39% Monopar Therapeutics N/A -107.21% -87.57%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Climb Bio and Monopar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Climb Bio has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monopar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Climb Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Climb Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Climb Bio and Monopar Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Climb Bio N/A N/A -$35.12 million ($2.38) -0.53 Monopar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$8.40 million ($3.48) -9.63

Monopar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Climb Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Climb Bio beats Monopar Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Climb Bio

Climb Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody which has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases. Climb Bio Inc., formerly known as Eliem Therapeutics Inc., is based in WELLESLEY, Mass.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer. The company also engages in developing Camsirubicin, an analog of doxorubicin, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; MNPR-101, a urokinase plasminogen activator receptor targeted antibody for the treatment of various cancers; MNPR-101 RIT, a radioimmunotherapeutic based on MNPR-101 for the potential treatment of cancer and severe COVID-19; and MNPR-202, an analog of camsirubicin to treat doxorubicin-and camsirubicin-resistant cancers. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with the Grupo Español de Investigación en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma; NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC to develop radio-immuno-therapeutics targeting severe COVID-19; and the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore to evaluate the activity of MNPR-202 and related analogs in various types of cancer. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

